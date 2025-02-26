KUCHING: Sarawak needs a skilled and capable workforce to support the operations of its state-owned airline, AirBorneo.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that this workforce is crucial, to ensure smooth operations across all the airline’s functions.

“We need people to fly the planes. Not only do we need pilots, but we also need engineers to look after the aircraft’s engines. We also need ground handlers with state-of-the-art technology to ensure everything runs smoothly,” he said.

Abang Johari said this in his speech at the 9th Convocation ceremony of the Centre For Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS), here, today.

On Feb 12 the Sarawak government formalised its acquisition of MASwings, through the signing of a sale and purchase agreement with Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

AirBorneo was also announced as the new name for MASwings, following the acquisition.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari explained that Sarawak’s decision to establish its own airline stems from its geographical location on the island of Borneo, which is accessible to the outside world only by air and sea.

“We cannot build a bridge across the South China Sea from Kuching to Singapore or Kuala Lumpur. That is why we need this bridge called AirBorneo,” he said.

He added that the airline will initially operate flights to Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Jakarta, before gradually expanding to destinations such as Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, to enhance connectivity and attract visitors to Sarawak.