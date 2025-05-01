SIBU: Sarawak is the only state in the country to set up a one-stop centre (OSC) to address drug abuse, said State National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director Abdul Hamediee Ibrahim.

He said the move has significantly enhanced efforts to combat drug addiction in the state.

“When I arrived in Sarawak last year, I noticed a distinct difference compared to other states I had visited. Sarawak stands out in tackling drug addiction with the setting up of the OSC.

“The OSC not only addresses drug-related problems but also 14 other social issues that can lead to drug addiction. This makes Sarawak’s approach commendable,“ he said when speaking at the Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation Appreciation Night organised by the Sibu OSC-MIDS Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation Working Committee here last night.

Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi was the guest of honour at the event.

Abdul Hamediee said that treating and rehabilitating drug addicts is a challenging process that requires the commitment and cooperation of various parties, including the community.

In this regard, Abdul Hamediee Ibrahim said the Sarawak AADK plans to get 77,000 individuals aged between 15 and 45 registered as Anti-Drug Squad members to bolster efforts in addressing drug addiction.

“10,000 members have been registered so far and the response has been very encouraging,“ he added.

He said the issue of drug abuse in Sarawak remains serious and requires immediate action.

Therefore, he expressed the need for the anti-drug squad members and AADK’s clients to collaborate with the government in combating drug problems, paving the way for a drug-free Sarawak.