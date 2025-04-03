Sarawak police foil diesel smuggling attempt

KUCHING: Sarawak police thwarted an attempt to smuggle diesel and arrested a man during an operation under Op Taring Landai conducted in Miri yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 46-year-old man was detained by a team from the Marine Police Region Five at 6.50 pm while he was travelling along Jalan Melor Bekenu.

“An inspection of the pick-up truck driven by the suspect found it was carrying a load suspected to be diesel.

“The vehicle, along with the diesel, which is estimated to be worth RM105,000, was subsequently seized,“ he said in a statement today.

Alexson added that all confiscated items have been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.