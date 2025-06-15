KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today called upon the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) to forge a closer partnership with the state government to accelerate Sarawak’s economic growth.

He said that the door is wide open for ACCCIS to collaborate with investors and assured the government’s commitment to facilitate their initiatives.

Speaking at the ACCCIS 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner yesterday, he said the state’s current economic policy leverages its strength in sustainable energy, which is intended not only for export but also serves as a crucial draw for industrialists.

“If they want to manufacture whatever product and need energy, if you are competitive and have sustainable energy, people (investors) will bring their money here. Actually, the door is now knocking on us. So, I hope that ACCCIS, we can work together,“ he said.

He also commended ACCCIS for its six decades of significant contributions to Sarawak’s economic development, acknowledging its enduring partnership with the government since 1965.

Abang Johari said that there is a stark contrast between the past and present Sarawak’s economy, in which the state was basically dependent on timber for revenue, and this had led to a lot of trees being cut down.

He praised the resilience and foresight of the business community, including ACCCIS, for their role in diversifying Sarawak’s economic activities over the years.

“But of course, the business community, the people who are very resilient, and you, look forward to diversifying your economic activities as time goes by,” he added.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and ACCCIS President Kong Chiong Ung.