GEDONG: Sarawak is educating farmers to transition from traditional methods to modern technologies in rice cultivation by utilising machinery and advanced tools.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the initiative involves collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) to convince farmers to embrace modern agricultural practices.

“Farmers in the villages will believe it only when they see it for themselves. That’s why I (the government) purchased machinery and provided it to farmers’ associations, which will then rent the machines to local farmers.

“Each farming family typically owns about two hectares of land for rice cultivation, and these machines can complete the work in just an hour. With this approach, the government aims to produce over 240,000 metric tons of rice, including contributions from small-scale farmers,“ he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the Digital Desa Program here today.

Abang Johari said Sarawak aims to produce 240,000 metric tons of rice by 2030 to ensure the security of the staple food supply.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the ministry will emphasise on developing entrepreneurs and cooperatives in Sabah and Sarawak under the country’s Look East initiative.

“This year, in line with Sarawak’s development plans, I am confident that we (the ministry) can increase the financing needed by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives in Sarawak,“ he said.

He added that last year, the ministry, through its implementing agencies such as Bank Rakyat and Tekun Nasional, disbursed RM1.08 billion in financing, benefiting 42,689 entrepreneurs and cooperatives in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued during the event, Bank Rakyat said the Digital Programme held in Gedong was the second series of the bank’s initiative to strengthen a cashless culture in rural communities.

Through this initiative, rural communities can make digital payments using MyDebit, DuitNow, and DuitNow QR, avoiding the risks of carrying cash and facilitating more efficient transactions anytime, anywhere.