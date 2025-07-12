Sarawak’s 3D forest mapping boosts carbon trading potential

KUCHING: A state-of-the-art 3D forest mapping system developed by the Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) could significantly improve the state’s carbon trading capabilities by pinpointing forest areas with high carbon sequestration potential.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg praised the system for providing crucial data on forest carbon absorption, a key factor in carbon trading. “If we have the data, as I saw in the 3D forest mapping system, we can determine the aggregate absorption capacity of our forests,“ he said.

Speaking at the Sarawak-level International Day of Forests celebration, Abang Johari emphasised the need for technological advancements to support the state’s green economy agenda. He stressed that development must not compromise environmental sustainability.

“Our policy is that the Sarawak government prioritises natural resources. These must be managed prudently to drive economic growth through environmental conservation,“ he added.

The state is also adopting circular economy principles, including recycling waste from palm oil mills and livestock to produce green energy sources like hydrogen and methane. Abang Johari highlighted this approach during his keynote at the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where his phrase “don’t waste the wastes, monetise the wastes” resonated with economists.

Sarawak’s green initiatives have gained global recognition, including at the World Asia Hydrogen Conference 2025 in Tokyo. The Premier revealed he has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “The world has acknowledged us,“ he said. - Bernama