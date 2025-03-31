KUCHING: The existing harmony in Sarawak serves as the foundation for building a well-balanced ecosystem for the development of its society.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hoped this harmony would be preserved and maintained so that every segment of society could continue to prosper.

“I noticed many individuals attending the open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today, showcasing the strong relationship between the state leadership and cabinet colleagues, and the positive rapport with the people of Sarawak.

“This presence demonstrates a united spirit among all parties. With this harmonious environment, Sarawak can advance its development and achieve greater success,“ Abang Johari, who hosted the open house, told reporters today.

In a separate development, he said Sarawak’s comprehensive infrastructure development is expected to bolster the state’s economy by 2030.

“With the development of infrastructure such as roads, water supply and electricity, Sarawak will be able to improve the quality of life for its people and create a better ecosystem.

“Moreover, with Air Borneo (air transportation), we will be able to build a stronger economic network and connect Sarawak more efficiently to the rest of the country and beyond,“ he added.