Sarawak’s inaugural UP-DLP test set for 26,000 students

SIBU: Sarawak is set to conduct its first-ever Dual Language Programme Assessment Test (UP-DLP) for Year 6 students, with approximately 26,000 pupils scheduled to participate in the groundbreaking evaluation on October 15 and 16.

State Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee (pic) announced that the examination will be administered across 1,050 schools throughout the state, excluding Chinese primary schools (SJKC), with stringent measures in place to ensure assessment integrity.

The comprehensive test will evaluate students in three fundamental subjects: Mathematics, Science, and English, marking a significant milestone in Sarawak’s educational development initiatives.

Dr Annuar emphasised the ministry’s commitment to maintaining examination standards through professional administration, transparency, and building parental confidence in the assessment system.

He made these remarks following a ceremony at SMK Agama Sibu where he distributed Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants to 12 schools within his Nangka constituency.

To guarantee quality and credibility, the examination papers have been developed locally with validation from Cambridge University Press and Assessment (CUPA). This collaboration ensures the assessment meets international educational standards while remaining relevant to local curriculum requirements.

Security protocols for the examination are exceptionally rigorous, with Dr Annuar describing the papers as “highly confidential.” The printing process will occur outside Sarawak’s borders, with three complete sets produced – including one backup edition to prevent potential disruptions.

The marking system involves academic assessors from three prestigious universities: Swinburne University, University of Technology Sarawak, and Curtin University, which will handle evaluation for the southern, central, and northern regions respectively.

Strict examination security measures include prohibiting markers from removing papers from assessment rooms, implementing school-specific paper tagging systems, secure storage in designated school safes, and police escort delivery to prevent information leaks.

The grading framework follows the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) model, focusing on comprehensive performance evaluation rather than traditional grade distribution rankings.

“Pupils will not be graded by the number of A, B, or C results achieved. We only want to understand the overall performance of pupils and schools,“ Dr Annuar explained, emphasizing the assessment’s diagnostic rather than competitive nature.

Unlike conventional examinations, the ministry will not publish rankings of top-performing schools. Instead, institutions will receive feedback indicating how many students achieved excellent results versus those requiring additional support, enabling targeted educational interventions.

This approach allows the ministry to identify schools needing assistance and implement appropriate support mechanisms to improve educational outcomes across the state.

High-achieving students may receive opportunities for placement at the Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School (YSISS) based on their UP-DLP performance, providing pathways for academic advancement.

Dr Annuar acknowledged potential implementation challenges, particularly in rural and remote areas where logistical difficulties may arise. With examinations commencing at 9am, teachers in interior locations may need to remain overnight at schools to ensure punctual administration.

The inaugural UP-DLP assessment represents Sarawak’s commitment to enhancing dual language education capabilities while maintaining international standards and supporting comprehensive student development across diverse educational environments.