Malaysia Day fun run in Kuala Terengganu promotes integrity

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) will host the Larian ERAT Malaysia 2025 on 13 September to mark Malaysia Day.

The 5km fun run carries the theme “Integriti Dijulang, Negara Bermaruah” and will begin and end at Dataran Batu Buruk.

Participants will pass the city’s iconic Drawbridge during the event.

Registration is free and limited to the first 1,000 participants.

“The run promotes a healthy lifestyle while fostering integrity and social responsibility,“ the EAIC stated.

Registered runners will receive an exclusive t-shirt and medal, with cash prizes and lucky draws available.

Side activities include an integrity exhibition and sessions with enforcement officers.

Rahmah sales, food trucks, and public education initiatives will also be featured. Visit www.eaic.gov.my for registration and details. - Bernama