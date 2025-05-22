Sarawak State Assembly renominates Ahmad Ibrahim as Senator

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly today unanimously renominated Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim to continue serving as a Senator to represent the state for a second term.

The renomination was proposed by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the state Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, and supported by another Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also the state Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Ahmad, 55, was first appointed as a Senator for the July 22, 2022, to July 21, 2025 term.

The Kanowit-born Ahmad has been active in politics through his involvement in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) since 1996 and is currently the PBB Batu Kawah branch chief as well as a Sarawak PBB Supreme Council member. He also holds the post of vice-president of the Council of Malaysian Senators.

He previously served as Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy chairman from 2016 to 2023 and played a crucial role in various local development initiatives, including the annual Padawan Raft Safari and Telaga Air Festival events.

In addition, he is also active in youth organisations like SABERKAS and several other associations, including the Miri Melanau Association and the Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA).