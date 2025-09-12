Sarawak targets regional hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductors

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has reaffirmed its commitment to position the state as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing and semiconductors through renewable energy and infrastructure development.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated that strategic measures are being implemented to attract high-value investments and enhance global competitiveness.

“Our commitment to infrastructure, talent development, clean and affordable energy, and digital transformation is part of a deliberate strategy to make Sarawak the preferred destination for advanced manufacturing in the region,“ he said during the X-FAB Sarawak facility expansion launching ceremony.

He highlighted that the state’s hydropower reliance provides industries with clean, reliable, and cost-efficient energy aligned with global sustainability goals.

The state government’s business-friendly policies, competitive utility rates, and solid infrastructure have supported this success, with the Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone attracting RM15.4 billion in investments to date.

Abang Johari announced the state aims to attract over RM2 billion through the Sarawak Semiconductor Roadmap 2030.

They plan to collaborate with more than 10 global industry leaders, generate 3,000 high-skilled jobs, commercialise new intellectual properties, and train 3,000 local graduates.

The RM3 billion expansion of X-FAB’s production capacity represents a significant milestone for both the company and Sarawak’s global semiconductor role.

This expansion increases monthly wafer production from 30,000 to 40,000 wafer starts with future plans to reach 50,000.

The enhanced facility will boost local capabilities in advanced semiconductor design, integration, and innovation, establishing Sarawak as a competitive leader in Malaysia’s semiconductor sector.

X-FAB Group CEO Rudi De Winter stated the expansion increases overall monthly capacity by 10,000 wafers and enhances their popular 180nm BCD-on-SOI technology capacity.

He expressed gratitude for continued support from MIDA and the Sarawak government in achieving this major milestone for the X-FAB Group’s future success. – Bernama