Sarawak to form state energy council for sustainable growth by 2026

KUCHING: Sarawak will establish a State Energy Council by 2026 to streamline energy policies across public and private sectors, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced.

The council will coordinate strategies among energy players to support the state’s development goals after consultations with stakeholders.

“This is part of our broader effort under the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P). We’re engaging with the private sector so both public and private entities move forward together,” he said.

Abang Johari revealed Sarawak aims to attract RM700 billion in investments over the next decade through SET-P, focusing on low-carbon growth and renewable energy.

“We are fortunate to have the capacity to generate renewable energy and are already seeing strong global interest, especially in our hydroelectric power potential,” he added.

The policy targets high-quality job creation, with the state offering free tertiary education to prepare a skilled workforce for the green economy.

SET-P outlines seven strategic pillars, including renewable energy, hydrogen development, and carbon capture, to transform Sarawak’s energy landscape.

It also addresses the energy trilemma by balancing security, affordability, and sustainability for a resilient future. - Bernama