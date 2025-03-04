KUCHING: Sarawak will officially designate gas corridors under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap (SGR) as a precautionary measure to prevent incidents like the recent gas pipeline explosion in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the move aims to prohibit any construction within these designated zones, ensuring safety and mitigating risks associated with gas pipelines.

“We are concerned about potential hazards, as seen in Putra Heights. The gas corridor areas, including Samalaju, will be strictly controlled to prevent similar incidents.

“Residential developments and public facilities will not be permitted in these zones,” he told reporters at Tupong state assemblyman Datuk Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman’s open house here today.

Abang Johari added that the state government is in a position to implement this measure, as the SGR initiative is still in its early stages.

He further explained that planners involved in the Sarawak Gas Roadmap project have proposed the creation of a gazetted gas corridor to ensure better safety measures.

“The key is to establish a proper buffer zone and designate a wide corridor for gas infrastructure. This will allow for early detection of potential hazards and significantly reduce risks in case of a fire or explosion,” he said.

The devastating gas pipeline fire on Tuesday caused towering flames and intense heat, destroying rows of houses and properties, including more than 300 vehicles.

As of 8 am today, 377 victims from 98 families are still staying at two temporary relief centres. Of these, 311 people from 84 families are at Dewan Masjid Putra Heights, while 66 people from 14 families are at Dewan Camelia, Subang Jaya City Council Multipurpose Hall.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of victims receiving treatment remains the same as yesterday. Thirty-one individuals are in public hospitals in Putrajaya, Serdang, Klang, and Kuala Lumpur, while 33 others are at private hospitals. No fatalities have been reported.