Sarawak trade hits RM198.7 billion with RM71.1 billion surplus in 2024

KUCHING: Sarawak achieved a total trade value of RM198.7 billion in 2024, marking a 2.7 per cent increase from the previous year.

The state also recorded a trade surplus of RM71.1 billion, up 4.2 per cent, despite global economic uncertainties.

Higher commodity prices, particularly crude palm oil, and strong demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude petroleum were key contributors to this growth.

Exports rose by 3.1 per cent to RM134.9 billion, while imports increased by 1.9 per cent to RM63.8 billion.

Japan and China remained Sarawak’s top export destinations, accounting for 35.1 per cent of total exports. Shipments to Japan reached RM29.1 billion, led by LNG (RM25.4 billion), wood products (RM1.4 billion), and iron and steel (RM0.8 billion).

Exports to China, however, dipped slightly to RM18.2 billion, with LNG (RM13.5 billion) and palm oil (RM0.9 billion) as major contributors.

Other significant markets included South Korea, Peninsular Malaysia, and India.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) attributed the state’s resilient performance to stable global demand despite geopolitical tensions. - Bernama