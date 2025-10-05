Sarawak transforms economy with new roads and infrastructure projects

SIMUNJAN: The Sarawak government is actively implementing various economic transformations that positively impact the lives of the people, both in urban and rural areas.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated that the construction of the coastal road connecting Tanjung Datu to Lawas would raise people’s income while strengthening development foundations in agriculture, social services and infrastructure.

He acknowledged that many rivers require crossing between areas, necessitating more bridges with very high construction costs.

The Gedong and Simunjan areas are enjoying development benefits due to their close historical and administrative ties.

Abang Johari announced the construction of a four-lane road from Serian to Simunjan via Gedong and Samarahan, extending until Tanjung Embang where Sarawak’s new airport is located.

He confirmed that a gas terminal will be developed as part of Sarawak’s new economic development plan to create employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

The Sarawak government will also build a river embankment in Simunjan with an approved allocation exceeding 100 million ringgit.

This river embankment project will prevent erosion while being developed to resemble Kuching city’s riverbank and is currently in the design stage. – Bernama