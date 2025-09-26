Sarawak vows to continue fight for full MA63 rights restoration

KUCHING: Sarawak will continue pressing for its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 until every constitutional promise is fully restored.

State Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar emphasised that while some rights had been returned administratively, constitutional amendments are essential to prevent future revocation.

“Under MA63, an agreement was made between the Federal and state governments,“ he stated during the Syarahan Negarawan 2025 question-and-answer session at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

He insisted that constitutional grants must be implemented fully, with unfulfilled provisions put into effect immediately.

Wan Junaidi noted that certain rights related to tourism and environment had been eroded over the years despite constitutional guarantees.

“To me, we must continue to fight until all the promises made to us are fulfilled,“ he affirmed.

He delivered a 90-minute lecture titled ‘Perjanjian Malaysia 1963: Kunci Keharmonian Persekutuan’ highlighting MA63’s role as Malaysia’s foundation for federal harmony.

The event attracted diverse participants including academics, state leaders, students and public members.

It also provided a platform for fostering patriotism and nation-building values among youth through intellectual discourse.

The programme facilitated open dialogue to strengthen understanding of Malaysia’s foundational agreements. – Bernama