Sarikei to host Sarawak-level 2025 National Day celebrations

SARIKEI: The Sarawak-level 2025 National Day celebration will be held in Sarikei on Aug 30 and 31.

The event carries the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ and features various engaging activities.

Sarawak Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah highlighted the focus on well-being, cultural diversity, and unity.

Five deputy ministers have been appointed to oversee the smooth execution of the celebrations.

The National Day Parade on Aug 30 will take place at the Sarikei Sports Complex.

Performances by artists like Nai Dinamik, Bob, and Zizi Kirana will be part of the event.

A Merdeka countdown and fireworks display are expected to attract 10,000 attendees.

The Unity Walk on Aug 31 at Sarikei Stadium encourages participants to wear traditional Sarawakian attire.

Around 5,000 people are anticipated to join the walk as a symbol of unity.

The National Day Celebration Assembly will conclude the festivities at the Sarikei Civic Hall.

Activities include angklung performances, sign language presentations, and a choral speaking segment.

A special performance by young dancer Dion will also be featured.

The event will include a Rukun Negara pledge and a message from Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Approximately 500 guests, including Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, are expected to attend.

The Sarawak government urges the public to participate and display the Jalur Gemilang.

Fatimah emphasised the theme’s reminder of valuing and supporting the people.

The celebration aims to foster patriotism and strengthen unity in Sarawak. - Bernama