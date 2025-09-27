Saudi anti-corruption officers complete MACC intelligence course

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty senior officers from Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) have completed a specialised course organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The five-day programme titled ‘Intelligence-Based Investigation in Combating Corruption: Strategies and Best Practices’ was conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA).

MACA senior director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar described the course as a vital platform for Malaysia to share its expertise in modern investigation techniques.

He stated that such cooperation expands the global anti-corruption network while reinforcing a shared commitment to integrity and good governance.

Mohd Hafaz explained the course aimed to deepen understanding of MACC’s best strategies through the Intelligence-Based Investigation method.

This approach emphasises the collection and analysis of intelligence information for more effective corruption probes.

The NAZAHA delegation, led by its head of department Alqahtani Ayedh Saeed M, also conducted a courtesy visit to the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya.

Mohd Hafaz noted the visit allowed delegates to examine MACC’s governance strengthening approaches and anti-corruption strategy implementation.

Delegates also toured the commission’s operational facilities during their visit to Putrajaya.

The course concluded today after providing intensive training on intelligence-based investigation strategies. – Bernama