Zeb Kyffin wins stage seven of Le Tour de Langkawi 2025

UNIBET Tietema Rockets rider Zeb Kyffin secured victory in Stage Seven of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi, completing the 214.9-kilometre route from Melaka to Medini, Johor.

The 27-year-old British cyclist finished in 4 hours, 37 minutes and 39 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Malaysia’s Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli from Terengganu Cycling Team.

Dutch rider Arvid de Kleijn claimed third place with a time of 4 hours, 37 minutes and 49 seconds.

Kyffin expressed pride in achieving his first professional career win after a long journey to the top ranks.

He credited his hard work and the support of people who believed in him for this significant milestone.

Joris Delbove of TotalEnergies retained the Green Jersey as the overall race leader after the stage.

Erlend Blikra from Uno-X Mobility kept the Orange Jersey for the sprint classification.

Patrick Eddy of Team Picnic PostNL continued to hold the Polka Dot Jersey as King of the Mountains.

Nicolya Vinokurov from XDS Astana Team maintained the White Jersey for Best Asian Rider.

Muhammad Nur Aiman also earned the distinction of best ASEAN rider for stage seven.

The final stage of the 2.Pro status race will cover 180.2 kilometres from Tangkak to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

This concluding stage features three sprint zones in Alor Gajah, Seremban and Semenyih.

Riders will also tackle three climb zones at Setul, Bukit Hantu and Ampang Lookout Point. – Bernama