Saudi lets off 47 M’sian pilgrims with warning - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The 47 Malaysian pilgrims who violated the haj permit regulation after being duped by a local agent were only given a warning by the Saudi Arabian government.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the pilgrims’ release was due to the consistent discipline and good track record shown by Malaysian haj pilgrims in the Holy Land.

“Our number (of pilgrims involved) is small compared to other countries, and Malaysia has always maintained a good track record.

“Based on the information I have, there were no fines imposed, meaning the Saudi government has given them a chance and only issued a warning,” he told reporters.

He was speaking at the PPZ-MAIWP Kasih Medik programme, which involved a financial aid contribution for patient transportation at the Batu Muda MAIWP-PICOMS Hemodialysis Centre here today.

Mohd Na’im noted that Malaysia continues to enjoy various privileges and relaxations from the Saudi government, including the early issuance of the Nusuk card - a facility not extended to pilgrims from other countries.

“That is why I urge everyone not to let one mistake jeopardise future privileges for other Malaysian pilgrims,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also advised Malaysians to learn from this incident and to only use official channels when performing the haj.

The media previously reported that the pilgrimage of 47 senior citizens turned into an ordeal after they were duped by a local agent, forcing them to take risky routes to reach Makkah from Jeddah due to Saudi Arabia’s strict enforcement against unauthorised haj pilgrims.

In April, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced penalties for individuals and parties violating haj permit regulations, including a 10-year entry ban into the kingdom.