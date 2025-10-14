School administrators reassigned after student stabbing death in Selangor

PUTRAJAYA: School administrators at a Petaling Jaya secondary school have been reassigned to the District Education Office following a student stabbing incident.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad confirmed the transfer pending investigation into the death of a 16-year-old student.

“We will act swiftly as the investigation must proceed without delay,“ he said at a press conference today.

The ministry is coordinating the transfer to ensure teaching and learning continue without disruption.

Counsellors and guidance teachers have been deployed to provide psychosocial support to students, staff and the school community.

“Parents and the public need not worry as the necessary steps have been taken,“ he added.

The incident occurred around 9.30am today when a Form Four female student was allegedly stabbed by a male student.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail confirmed the victim died at the scene within the school compound.

The 14-year-old suspect from the same school has been arrested. – Bernama