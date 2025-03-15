School athlete dies after practice in Melaka

MELAKA: A 14-year-old male student at a school in Bukit Baru here died after several hours of physical education activities yesterday.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at around 10.30 am during break time when the victim who was a volleyball player, was walking to the canteen.

The victim suddenly fainted near the field before being rushed to the Melaka Hospital for further treatment. Medical assistance including CPR was also given for 30 minutes but failed to save his life and doctors confirmed the student had died,“ he told reporters last night.

He said that before the incident, the student was attending a volleyball practice in the morning and no criminal elements were detected.

“However, we are waiting for the complete laboratory report to find out the cause of death and so far the case has been classified as sudden death,“ he said.