PETALING JAYA: School bus fares are set to increase for the 2025 school term starting this February, says the Malaysian School Bus Operators Association (GPBSM).

According to Utusan Malaysia, the hike in bus fares will range from RM5 to RM10 for each student depending on the agreement between the parents and bus operators.

GPBSM president Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof said the decision was based on negotiations without any intervention from the government.

“This increase is based on mutual agreement. If parents disagree, they can choose another bus operator that fits their budget.

“Typically, the increase is between RM5 and RM10 from the original price. This is considered a reasonable rate that both parties can accept,“ he was quoted as saying.

Despite bus operators facing pressure to increase the fares, they also understand the parents’ financial constraints.

“The government is not involved in determining the fare rates. Bus operators and parents need to find a fair agreement for both sides,“ he was also quoted as saying.

School bus fares were previously expected to increase between RM10 and RM20 for the new school term because of higher maintenance costs due to price hikes in spare parts and the new minimum wage implementation.

With this, the National Parent-Teacher Associations Consultative Council (PIBGN) president Associate Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hasan said raise should be discussed with schools, parents and the Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG).

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Competition Commission (MyCC) issued a warning on acting against business associations who have openly announced expected price hikes.

MyCC chairman Tan Sri Idrus Harun said the action was a bid to mislead the public and promote cartel prices.

Therefore, Mohd Rofik advised school bus and van operators nationwide to hold a discussion with parents and guardians first regarding fare increases before a final decision.