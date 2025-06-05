KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) plans to expand the School-in-Hospital (SDH) programme to the Orang Asli Hospital Gombak by the end of this year, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the MOE and the Health Ministry (MOH) are currently making thorough preparations to ensure Orang Asli children do not fall behind in their education while receiving treatment in hospital.

“To date, over 50,000 students have benefitted from the SDH programme, which is implemented in 19 healthcare facilities and has produced several success stories.

“For instance, for the 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, 91 per cent of SDH students passed and qualified for a certificate,” she told reporters today.

Fadhlina said this after the signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the MOE and MOH for the implementation of the SDH programme, as well as the launch of the programme at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital.

Also present was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Currently, there are 19 SDH centres nationwide - 16 located in healthcare facilities under the Ministry of Health (MOH), while the remaining centres are based in teaching hospitals managed by universities.

The SDH programme is a specialised, formal, and structured educational service tailored to the readiness and capabilities of students receiving treatment in hospitals.

The teaching and learning (PdP) process is flexible, with a focus on fun and engaging activities conducted in a comfortable and conducive environment.

Dr Dzulkefly noted that the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC) is the 16th MOH facility to implement the SDH programme, with the first introduced at Hospital Tunku Azizah in July 2011.

“At HRC alone, 118 students have been registered, with total attendance exceeding 1,300.

“These are not just numbers - they represent stories of hope, resilience, and an unwavering spirit to continue learning despite serious health challenges,” he said.