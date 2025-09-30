SCIMS supply chain system to launch in December 2025 for resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Chain Intelligent Management System (SCIMS) will be launched in December 2025 to protect Malaysia’s industrial supply chains.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ministry has developed detailed mappings for eight key sectors based on their vulnerabilities and risk profiles.

These sectors include pharmaceuticals, medical devices, personal protective equipment, electrical and electronics, automotive, and food and beverage for livestock, aquaculture and agriculture.

“The whole idea of SCIMS is to map out key sectors of our country,” he told a press conference during the MBSB Group Anchor Companies Open Day and Vendor Business Matching Sessions.

Tengku Zafrul explained that the initiative originated during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify areas requiring resilient supply chains.

“Now with the tariff challenges, we also want to know where the vulnerabilities are for our industries, especially key industries,” he added.

He also announced a 100 million ringgit financing facility under MIDF’s Global Market Access Accelerator programme.

This GLOMAX initiative aims to prepare and propel at least 50 small and medium enterprises and mid-tier companies into international markets.

“It’s important that banks like MBSB Bhd give support to our supply chain,” Tengku Zafrul emphasised.

He stated that economic security requires secure and resilient supply chains amid global realignment.

The programme focuses not only on financing but also on advisory services to build companies’ capacity for international competition.

GLOMAX complements existing export programmes by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and SME Corporation Malaysia.

Tengku Zafrul highlighted Malaysia’s role in championing regional supply chain resilience through its 2025 ASEAN chairmanship.

“By strengthening our local vendor ecosystem, our companies and SMEs can actively leverage regional partnerships,” he said.

The event at Sime Darby Convention Centre connected over 400 small and medium enterprises and vendors with 20 major anchor companies.

This business matching session represented a significant step in strengthening Malaysia’s supply chain ecosystem.

“SMEs, after all, make up roughly 98% of registered businesses in Malaysia,” Tengku Zafrul noted.

He explained that elevating Malaysian small and medium enterprises into large company supply chains enables innovation, growth and job creation.

The minister stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving these objectives.

“This bridges the gap between policy and execution, ensuring our strategies are inclusive of all stakeholders,” he added. – Bernama