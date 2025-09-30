Trump invite part of ASEAN duty, Malaysia firm on Palestine: PMO

PETALING JAYA: The invitation extended to US President Donald Trump for the upcoming 47th Asean Summit should be seen as part of Malaysia’s responsibility as Asean Chair, not as an endorsement of any leader’s policies, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Senior Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah said Malaysia, as chair, is tasked with ensuring the presence of all dialogue partners, adding that the country must seize the opportunity to showcase leadership on the global stage.

“Rejecting Trump’s attendance is not the solution. Diplomacy requires us to speak the truth directly, not avoid it.

“Malaysia will continue to stand firm on Palestine, while also fulfilling its responsibility to lead ASEAN in building a prosperous and stable region,” he said at the PMO briefing in Putrajaya today.

The PMO reaffirmed Malaysia’s unwavering position on Palestine, stressing that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has consistently condemned Israeli aggression and has been one of the most vocal leaders in defending Gaza internationally.

The briefing also highlighted Malaysia’s wider priorities as Asean Chair, which include strengthening economic cooperation, attracting strategic investments, boosting trade, and advancing regional integration.

“ASEAN must speak with one voice and work with all partners – not only the US, but also China, Japan, Korea, Australia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),” said Tunku Nashrul.

The 47th Asean Summit will take place in Kuala Lumpur this October, marking the last time Malaysia holds the chairmanship before handing it over to the Philippines.

On humanitarian efforts, the PMO noted Anwar’s role as patron of Sumud Nusantara, a Malaysian initiative delivering aid to Gaza.

“The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation of local activists now operating in high-risk zones, while urging for humanitarian corridors to remain open.

“Their courage reflects the compassion of Malaysians for the suffering in Gaza,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PMO also said starting today, all 16 million eligible Malaysians can purchase RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre, compared to the unsubsidised price of RM2.60 per litre.

Since its launch over the weekend for members of the Armed Forces, police, and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients, more than 912,000 people have already redeemed Budi95 benefits, amounting to 21.8 million litres of subsidised fuel worth RM43.7 million.

“Each eligible individual is entitled to 300 litres a month, equivalent to a subsidy of up to RM183.

“The government is also working with e-hailing operators to provide additional quotas for drivers, and is studying ways to extend subsidies to boat operators in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The Madani government will continue to strengthen this policy to ease the burden on the people,” Tunku Nashrul added.