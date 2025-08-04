Sarawak’s ‘White House’ opens tonight on Premier’s birthday

SARAWAK will achieve a significant administrative milestone tonight with the official launch of its new Premier Sarawak Office complex in Petra Jaya.

The opening ceremony coincides with Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg’s 75th birthday celebration and will be jointly officiated by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar alongside the Premier.

The public has nicknamed the facility Sarawak’s ‘White House’ due to its architectural similarities to the US President’s official workplace. The three-storey main complex, complemented by two adjoining double-storey blocks, represents a purpose-built secure administrative headquarters for the state government.

Earlier this year in February, Abang Johari reporedly explained that security considerations at the existing Wisma Bapa Malaysia prompted the new construction project.

He emphasised that the current administrative building’s public accessibility creates substantial security vulnerabilities, particularly given its role in housing sensitive government information. The Premier stressed that establishing a more secure and controlled environment was essential for protecting state confidential matters.

The new complex will function exclusively as an administrative facility and will not serve residential purposes, clarifying earlier speculation about its intended use.