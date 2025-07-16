Search expanded to 10km radius for man missing after car found in Sungai Tui

MUAR: The search and rescue operation for a 38-year-old man, Tengku Nizaruddin Tengku Zainudin, has been widened to a 10-kilometre radius after his car was discovered submerged in Sungai Tui near Jalan Bukit Kepong.

The operation resumed at 8.50 am today, involving seven firefighters from the Muar Scuba Unit, 11 from Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station, and 26 police personnel.

Senior Fire Superintendent II Norshuhada Amsari, Zone 4 chief of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department, confirmed that a land search is also underway. The victim’s friend, Muhammad Syahmi Mansur, 30, recounted how he and nine others rushed to the location after receiving GPS coordinates from the missing man’s wife.

Initial efforts were hampered by darkness, forcing the group to search elsewhere. The following day, they found the submerged Perodua Axia, identified by a sticker from the victim’s car accessories shop. The car’s front windows were open, and the doors were unlocked, but murky water obstructed further investigation.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz confirmed the discovery and urged witnesses to contact the Muar District Police Headquarters to aid the investigation. - Bernama