Search expands for missing teen in Sungai Kuantan drowning case

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has widened its search operation to locate a missing 15-year-old boy believed to have drowned in Sungai Kuantan near Jalan Indera Mahkota 15/7.

The search now covers a five-kilometre radius, involving multiple agencies.

Pahang JBPM director Mohd Razam Taja Rahim confirmed the expanded operation, which includes 42 personnel from JBPM, police, Civil Defence Force, and Wildlife and National Parks.

“We are using boats and drones to comb the riverbanks,“ he said.

Authorities dismissed rumours of a crocodile attack, stating no eyewitnesses reported such an incident. “The victim likely slipped due to the unstable riverbank,“ Mohd Razam clarified. He urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims to prevent distress to the family.

The victim’s father, Razmi Yaacob, expressed shock, saying his son usually played football in the evenings. “He has fished with me before, but I didn’t know he went alone,“ he said. - Bernama