KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Energy Council has approved nearly 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to be generated through several electricity generation projects to increase the state’s energy needs, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji, who is also the Sabah Energy Council chairman, said the project included the construction of hydroelectric power and the use of other methods such as solar and wind turbines which had been approved to several local companies.

“If the planned project can be implemented, consumers in Sabah are expected to no longer face a shortage of electricity supply in the next two to three years.

“Despite the disruption, it is not as bad as the power outage that occurred a few years ago,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji is confident that the electricity supply problem in Sabah will be overcome by Sabah Electricity through the implementation of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) which is being developed in an effort to improve energy supply in the state.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the water supply problem would also be solved when the implementation of the water treatment plant capacity increase project throughout the state is completed through an allocation of RM300 million channelled by the federal government.

He said for the Tuaran district, the Telibong Satu and Telibong Dua Water Treatment Plants have been completed and are capable of generating up to 160 million litres (JLS) of clean water per day for consumption in Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu.

He said at this point he was only waiting for the pipe installation project from the plant in Telibong to Kota Kinabalu which is expected to be completed in June.

“When it is completed, we believe that there will be no more water supply shortage problems, especially in Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and parts of Kota Kinabalu including Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS),“ he said.