KUALA LUMPUR: The second group of 30 victims affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze in Subang Jaya received cars for temporary use from automotive company Carro today.

Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman and Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han said the assistance aims to help victims manage their daily activities more easily.

“On behalf of the Selangor government, I sincerely thank Carro for generously contributing 30 vehicles to assist the victims of the Putra Heights fire.

“This morning, we handed over the keys to family representatives. The cars will be available to them for a month,” he told reporters after handing over the keys today.

Ng added that 25 vehicles from Chery Malaysia were handed over to the first group of recipients yesterday, with further distributions to follow in the coming days.

Ng said over 150 victims have applied for temporary vehicles via Google Forms, adding that the extent of damage to their vehicles is not a determining factor.

“As long as they need a car, we will try our best to help,” he said, adding that more than 200 vehicles have been offered by several automotive companies to support the affected individuals.

These include 50 cars from Chery, 30 from Carro, 62 from YonMing, 30 from Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd and Warisan TC Holdings Bhd, 20 from GoCar and 50 from Carsome.

Ng also shared that Panasonic Malaysia will be assisting fire victims through the distribution of household appliance vouchers.

“Panasonic is offering 240 e-vouchers worth RM500 each to help them purchase household appliances.

“The Google Form for the e-voucher application is expected to open today, and successful applicants will receive their vouchers via email. Those in need of electrical items are encouraged to apply and make full use of this aid,” he said.