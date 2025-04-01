KULAI: The second phase of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) is expected to commence this year, announced Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She stated that 1,460 of the 1,661 towers planned under the first phase have been completed, with 1,087 of them now fully operational.

“We have identified locations for JENDELA Phase Two and are currently evaluating the appropriate technologies to execute this phase.

“There is a strong possibility that Phase Two will kick off this year. Of course, we hope to complete Phase One within this year as well,“ she responded when asked about the progress of the project after the Madani Felda Bukit Permai Adopted Village programme here today.

Teo also called for cooperation from state governments, land offices, and district offices in addressing land-related issues, which remain a key challenge in implementing the JENDELA project.

“Location is critical for communication towers. Even moving the site by 500 metres could significantly alter the coverage network. This is an issue we must resolve,” she explained, adding that many towers have been completed but remain non-operational.

“We have instructed contractors and service providers (telcos) to ensure that if a tower is completed, they should at least install an interim solution.

“If the contract specifies connection via fiber optics but the technology isn’t yet available, they must use alternatives like satellite technology to avoid having ‘naked towers’,” said the Kulai MP.

She emphasised that non-performing contractors would be taken into account in determining who is suitable for phase two.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported stating the need to overhaul the entire execution process of JENDELA Phase Two to ensure its effectiveness.

He emphasised that the tower location planning process must be re-evaluated due to various issues, such as incomplete towers and delays in connectivity setup by the appointed service providers.