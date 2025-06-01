MCMC partners with Melaka government on Kampung Digital initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has entered into a strategic partnership with the Melaka government through the Kampung Digital Melaka (KDM) Initiative agreement.

In a statement today, MCMC said that the initiative was a strategic move aimed at ensuring all premises in Melaka were equipped with a complete and systematic address.

“This agreement will serve as a catalyst for the development of more sustainable technology and digital infrastructure in Melaka, bringing significant benefits to the local community,” it said.

According to MCMC, the Kampung Digital initiative was the first in Malaysia to use QR codes, aimed at modernising the home address system in 623 traditional villages in Melaka and improving access to public service data.

The project has also received recognition from the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) and granted a logo trademark, establishing it as a digital village model nationwide.

The statement said that, through the initiative, MCMC would provide technical support in addition to sharing information and data for the implementation of the National Address System (NAS).

“The NAS will serve as a single, authoritative, and centralised system for managing more than 12 million addresses across the country through collaboration with various parties.

“The collaboration between MCMC and the Melaka government through this initiative is crucial, and it is hoped that it will continue to be strengthened,” said the statement.

According to MCMC, the project would not only have a positive impact on Melaka but was also expected to serve as a model for other states in building a more inclusive and competitive digital ecosystem.

The KDM Initiative Agreement Document Exchange Ceremony, held today between MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Melaka state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, was witnessed by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Also present were Melaka State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, MCMC managing director Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus and MCMC deputy managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin.