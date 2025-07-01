Secret societies linked to Meru shooting case, Selangor police confirm

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed the involvement of a criminal syndicate in a fatal shooting incident in Meru, Klang, on June 20.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated that two local suspects, aged 25 and 40, believed to be members of a secret society, were arrested in Klang.

Hussein clarified that the incident was not random, with the motive likely tied to a dispute between secret societies. “We are investigating whether the dispute involves territory, drug activities, or other reasons,“ he said during a press conference.

Authorities are also probing whether the attack was carried out by a hired killer or society members.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was found dead in a four-wheel-drive vehicle outside a motorcycle shop in Taman Meru Utama.