Security, career stability in media industry should be highlighted by Malaysian Media Council - CIJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Economic issues, especially security and career stability in the media field, need to be highlighted in the Malaysian Media Council.

The executive director of the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ), Wathshlah G. Naidu said this was due to the economic injustice facing some local media workers who may be laid off when companies or media agencies cannot cover costs or reduce the scale of their operations.

“It is a reality, but a reality that is less discussed and we want people to understand this reality. So we say, let’s look at it in the context if you’re looking at the process or commitment to end impunity. This is economic impunity,“ he told BERNAMA when met at the Malaysian Solidarity Festival themed ‘By the Media for the Media’ organised by CIJ, here today.

He said today’s economic needs have caused some media workers to have two different careers to make ends meet and this situation is an important basis for the issue to be highlighted seriously.

He also emphasised the need to create a Media Solidarity Fund that is free from political influence, and accessible to all registered local media personnel.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill is expected to be tabled at this Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The establishment of MMC is to develop and implement a reporting code of ethics to empower the journalism profession in the country and ensure that news reporting is carried out by the media in a responsible manner