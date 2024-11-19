Security company manager charged with submitting false document

MELAKA: A security company manager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five counts of submitting false claims for security guards’ working hours in 2019.

Zainal Abidin Za’abah, 55, was charged with dishonestly using a forged document related to security services at schools and colleges under the Ministry of Education in 2019.

The offences allegedly took place at the Alor Gajah District Education Office, between May and Sept 2019, involving claims for the 1st to the 15th of each month.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code for using as genuine a forged document, punishable under Section 465, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Fatin Nur Athirah Zainudin proposed bail at RM10,000. However, the accused’s lawyer, Mohd Shahrullah Khan Nawab Zadah Khan, requested a lower bail of RM5,000, citing his client’s cooperation during the investigation and low flight risk.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan set bail at RM8,000 with additional conditions requiring the accused to report to the MACC office once a month and surrender his passport.

The case was fixed for mention on Jan 13, 2025.