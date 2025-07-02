Security firm director charged with CBT involving over RM170,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A security company director was charged in the Sessions Court here today with five counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving company funds exceeding RM170,000 three years ago.

However, U. Yogeshwaran, 46, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Rosli Ahmad.

For all five charges, Yogeshwaran, in his capacity as a director of Asas Kukuh Security Services (M) Sdn Bhd, was accused of misappropriating RM176,117.55 of the company’s funds for house renovation payments, housing loan instalments, loan repayments for his company Asentia Enterprise and a civil judgment settlement in his name.

The offences were allegedly committed at Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad, Menara Bumiputra here between April 7 and May 13, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence of between two and 20 years, whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobri proposed bail at RM30,000 with one surety for all charges, along with additional conditions requiring the accused to report to the MACC office in Putrajaya once a month and refrain from interfering with prosecution witnesses.

The court granted bail at RM30,000 with one surety and imposed the additional conditions as requested by the prosecution.

The case was set for mention on April 18.