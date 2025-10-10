Security guard and boyfriend probed after girl student molested in Rembau

SEREMBAN: A female security guard and her boyfriend were arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a Year Three female student in the toilet of a school in Rembau.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said police received a report from the victim’s mother claiming that her nine-year-old daughter was raped while using the school toilet at about 9.36 am.

“The victim was taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for further examination. The investigation found no evidence of rape, (but) the victim was molested while in the school toilet.

“Following that, a 22-year-old woman who is a security guard at the school and her 25-year-old male friend were detained to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said both suspects were remanded for seven days until Oct 14 and the case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. - Bernama