Security guard fined for causing injury to man during riot

KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was fined RM3,000, in default a month in jail, by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today for causing hurt to a man during a riot on Aidilfitri night.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top meted out the fine on Mohd Zulfika Abdul Rahman, 33, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mohd Zulfika was jointly charged with committing the offence with a 23-year-old trader, Muhammad Haziq Hezri, 23, who pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail of RM3,000 with one surety.

The court set May 16 for mention of the case.

Mohd Zulfika and Muhammad Haziq were jointly charged with eight others, who are still at large, as members of an unlawful group, for causing injury to Ahmad Syafiq Akmal Ahmad Kamil, 38, in front of the victim’s house in Taman Sri Keramat here, at 11.30 pm last March 30.

The charge, framed under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was at home when the group of men came and hit him on the head with brass knuckles and sticks, as well as kicked him, causing the victim to suffer injuries to his right eye and head.

Lawyer Wan Nur Afifah Che Bakar, represented Mohd Zulfika, while the prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullan Sani.