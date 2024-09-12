KUALA LUMPUR: A security guard was sentenced to 15 years in prison and nine strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to two charges of rape and one charge of having intercourse against the order of nature with a teenage girl with disabilities, who was also his acquaintance, last month.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali sentenced Mohd Rafiee Abdullah, 27, to five years in prison and three strokes of the cane for each count and ordered the prison terms to run consecutively from his date of arrest on Dec 3.

On the first and second counts, the man is accused of raping the 14-and-a-half-year-old girl at a store in Jalan Kuchai Lama, Brickfields between 5.29 am and 5.54 am on Nov 28 and at an apartment unit in Cheras at 7.30 pm, on Nov 30.

He was charged under Section 375(g) of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and may be subject to caning.

The third charge involved having intercourse against the order of nature in the toilet of a hall in Taman Gembira, Brickfields under Section 377B of the Penal Code which provides for similar punishment.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Shakira Aliana Alias requested that the sentences be served consecutively, taking into account the public interest.

“A heavy sentence will not only serve as a deterrent to the accused but will also send a message to offenders that the court takes such crimes very seriously.

“The victim in this case is a 14-year-old child with a disability, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The victim should have been protected, especially by someone like the accused, who is a security guard,“ she said.

The accused, who was unrepresented by counsel, appealed for a lighter sentence and requested for the prison terms to be served concurrently.