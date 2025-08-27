LAC Med, Philips roll out imaging system in KPJ hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: Medical devices and solutions provider LAC Med Bhd signed a multi-year subscription-based agreement with KPJ Healthcare Bhd to implement an advanced medical image-management solution across 30 KPJ hospitals nationwide.

The project, supported by LAC Med’s technology partner Philips, will significantly advance KPJ Healthcare’s digital transformation under KPJ Health System.

The project involves LAC Medical Supplies Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of LAC Med, supplying and implementing software and systems integration solutions, powered by the enterprise imaging PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) solution from Philips.

The project will connect KPJ hospitals on a single imaging platform, enabling secure access for clinicians and patients.

LAC Med Bhd group CEO Liew Yoon Poh said: “We are grateful for the trust KPJ Healthcare has placed in LAC Med over the past eight years. This new project builds on our in-depth understandings of their operational needs and reflects our shared commitment to enhancing healthcare services provided to patients across all KPJ hospitals in Malaysia.”

He added the project is not just the first of its kind in Malaysia, it is also a new revenue stream for them as they build the group’s recurring source of income and through this, they aim to play a defining role in shaping the future of Malaysia’s vibrant and fast-growing healthcare sector.

KPJ Healthcare Bhd president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan said: “This initiative marks a milestone and a step forward in the KPJ Health System transformation journey, moving us towards a more connected and patient-centred model of care. By linking medical imaging across all 30 hospitals, with plans to integrate it into the KPJ Cares app, we are enhancing patient access, supporting clinical collaboration and building a system that is more efficient and responsive. This is an investment not only in technology, but in the quality, safety and overall experience of care we deliver to our patients and communities.”

Philips chief innovation officer and chief business leader of enterprise informatics Dr Shez Partovi said: “Philips is proud to support KPJ with our next-generation Enterprise PACS technology – built for speed, security, and scalability. Our platform enables real-time image access across the enterprise, supports AI-enabled diagnostic and streamlines radiology workflows, helping clinicians make confident decisions and contributing to better patient outcomes.”