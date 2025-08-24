Segamat quake a wake-up call for Malaysia to boost seismic readiness

KUALA LUMPUR: The 4.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Segamat early today should be taken as a “wake-up call” for Malaysia to strengthen seismic monitoring, disaster preparedness and structural safety audits, say Malaysian structural and seismic experts.

Malaysian Academy of Sciences fellow and Malaysian Structural Steel Association (MSSA) deputy president Ir. Dr Azlan Adnan said the 6.13 am tremor was likely triggered by tectonic stress release on a minor fault previously unmapped or thought inactive in southern Peninsular Malaysia.

“Johor, including Segamat, was previously considered outside active zones like Sabah or Sumatra, but the risk is not zero.”

“From an engineering seismology perspective, this event is an early signal that local geological structures must be identified, characterised and closely monitored.”

“This requires detailed fault-mapping studies, more effective site-effect assessments and a denser monitoring network in the region,” he told Bernama today.

He said records from MetMalaysia showed the peak ground acceleration intensity reached 10%, a level that could potentially cause minor damage to nearby structures if repeated.

Commenting on aftershock risks, Dr. Azlan said the first 72 hours after a tremor were the most critical.

“Smaller aftershocks are possible.”

“The likelihood of a stronger quake remains low, but not impossible.”

“Caution should be exercised as though this were a foreshock until subsequent activity subsides and no dangerous clustering is detected.”

“If it is indeed a foreshock, then a stronger earthquake of greater magnitude than 4.1 could occur,” he warned.

In terms of impact, he noted that older or poorly maintained structures, non-structural components (such as suspended ceilings, decorative stonework, and rooftop water tanks), as well as slopes and retaining walls, were at risk of light to moderate damage if tremors recur.

“Local utilities (such as water, electricity and telecommunications) may also be disrupted if equipment is not quake-resistant.”

“This means risks may recur, and we should not wait for major damage before strengthening preparedness,” he said.

Dr Azlan urged the government, technical agencies, local authorities and researchers to work together in strengthening high-density seismometer networks, applying GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and InSAR (Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar) technologies, conducting urban microzonation studies, and carrying out rapid audits of critical buildings.

He also advised the public to practise international safety guidelines such as “Drop, Cover, Hold On” during tremors, exit calmly once shaking stops, avoid using elevators, check for structural damage and keep a 72-hour emergency kit with water, food, flashlights, medicines and a family communication plan.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) lecturer in seismic engineering and earthquake studies Dr Mohd Nur Asmawisham Alel stressed that Malaysia should no longer feel overly safe from seismic threats.

He said between 1922 and 2020, 59 earthquakes were recorded in Peninsular Malaysia, while Sabah experienced 67 incidents between 1900 and 2019, including the deadly 2015 Ranau quake that claimed 18 lives.

Therefore, he said Malaysia’s adoption of the Eurocode 8 earthquake-resistant building standard in 2021 should be supported with reassessments of older buildings, nationwide disaster education and regular drills by both authorities and communities.

“Continuous monitoring by authorities must be matched with improved public awareness and disaster education at all levels.”

“At the same time, old buildings that do not meet modern standards must be reassessed to ensure occupants’ safety.”

“With combined efforts from the government, agencies and society, Malaysia can reduce risks and strengthen resilience against future earthquakes,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) confirmed a 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Segamat at 6.13 am today, followed by a second weaker tremor of 2.8 magnitude at 9 am, 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang. – Bernama