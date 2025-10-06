RM19.5bil boost to security enforcement

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry’s RM19.5 billion allocation under Budget 2025 has reinforced Malaysia’s security enforcement and strengthened the professionalism of its agencies, said Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the allocation underscores the Madani government’s commitment to enhancing the readiness, efficiency and integrity of enforcement bodies under the ministry, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, National Anti-Drugs Agency and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“Budget 2025 is not just about figures, but a reflection of the government’s determination to protect the people and ensure national security remains a top priority,” Saifuddin said in a Facebook post.

He noted that one of the ministry’s key achievements this year was its heightened crackdown on human trafficking and exploitation, achieved through close cooperation between the Criminal Investigation Department , Immigration Department and local authorities.

“As a result of these joint operations, 45 raids were carried out, 249 individuals were arrested, and 144 victims of human exploitation were rescued,” he said.

“This shows that every enforcement action under the Home Ministry’s reforms is not merely about upholding the law, but about safeguarding human dignity and saving lives.”