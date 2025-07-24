Sejahtera MADANI initiative needs strong follow-up to succeed

PUTRAJAYA: The success of the People’s Well-being Initiative (Sejahtera MADANI) hinges on strong follow-through to ensure lasting impact in eradicating urban poverty, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, emphasised that while the initiative is a positive step, it requires sustained efforts to truly benefit those in need.

“As often said, we cannot just give a man a fish — we must give him a fishing rod so that he can catch fish on his own.

“In other words, the programme must be long-term and include joint monitoring by the private sector, government-linked companies, government-linked investment companies and other bodies. This is a good approach,” he said.

He spoke to the media after the launch of Sejahtera MADANI by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The initiative, backed by nearly RM120 million in funds, provides not only financial aid but also goods, services, and training.

Ahmad Zahid praised the effort, coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, as a commendable step in addressing poverty.

Sejahtera MADANI targets poor and hardcore poor households registered under the National Poverty Database (eKasih system). It integrates aid from ministries, agencies, and the private sector for a focused, nationwide approach.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar added that the initiative aligns with the Fifth Core of the Public Service Reform Agenda, which strengthens public-private collaboration.

“The implementation chain of such programmes must continue to be strengthened, in line with the Whole-of-Nation approach that emphasises the spirit of unity and consensus, in accordance with the principle of ihsan, which underpins the MADANI values,” he said.

He also thanked strategic partners for their corporate social responsibility efforts in aiding the underprivileged. - Bernama