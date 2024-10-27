“SejaTi MADANI” programme to be implemented in all villages nationwide - PM Anwar

KUALA KANGSAR: The implementation of the Sejahtera Komuniti MADANI (SejaTi MADANI) programme to empower the community through socioeconomic improvement activities will involve all villages nationwide, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that although the programme could not be implemented in all the villages simultaneously, it is up to the parties responsible to improve the village economy.

“(Through) SejaTi MADANI, we are giving direct responsibility and challenging the villagers to do so, where they will each be given an allocation of between RM50,000 and RM100,000.

“The imam, village head, the penghulu, youth association, the womenfolks and the mosque committee, you get together and discuss properly.

“I give you the funds, you all decide what to do for the benefit of the villagers. You can buy tractors or boats, but the decision is not by one person (but) that of every representative of the village community that can revive the economy,“ he said at an event with the community of Padang Rengas at Dataran Arena Square Pekan Isnin here. today.

Thus, Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance advised the village community to make the best decision to ensure the success of the programme, adding that RM1 billion is allocated for the initiative in the 2025 Budget.

SejaTi MADANI is a new initiative of the Unity Government aimed at stimulating economic activities at the community level to increase income by providing funds between RM50,000 to RM100,000 to deserving communities.

When tabling Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat last Oct 18, Anwar also announced that RM100 million would be used to empower the communities at the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) nationwide through various socioeconomic programmes.

The prime minister said he was satisfied with the large allocation for the SejaTi MADANI programme because it will be given directly to the village community to implement the programme which will be monitored by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) as well as the district officers.

In another development, the Prime Minister said that more than 15,000 of the 18,000 household heads in the hardcore poverty category are out of the vicious circle of poverty, with the remaining to be resolved before the end of the year.

The problem of hardcore poverty involving 161,000 household heads was resolved last year through various assistance channelled by the government, he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, advised the leaders of all political parties and in the government to work hard to raise the dignity of the people and the country by putting aside their differences.

“My advice is, if we want to do it, do it now (and) when we have the power, do it well, clean, raise the dignity of the people, bring change... That’s the test (while having power),“ he said.

He also criticised the actions of some political leaders who tried to champion the T15 group who no longer enjoy the RON95 petrol subsidy through the proposed targetted fuel subsidy during the debate session of the Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat recently.

Earlier, the Prime Minister approved an allocation of RM1.3 million for a project to build a three-kilometre-long cement-based estate road in Kawasan Blok C Pendusunan Ulu Kongsor, Padang Rengas here.

The construction work is expected to be completed at the end of the year and upon completion will make it easier for villagers and tourists to visit the Ulu Kongsor agrotourism area in Padang Rengas town.