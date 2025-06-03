Sekinchan storm: Hawker suffers RM120k loss, residents recount terror

SABAK BERNAM: A storm that struck Parit 4, Sekinchan early this morning caused significant damage, with a hawker suffering losses of approximately RM120,000 after part of his home was destroyed.

Describing it as a test during Ramadan, Azman Mastol, 58, said this was the first time such an incident had occurred in the area where he grew up and that at the time of the storm, he and his wife were at their eldest child’s home in Putrajaya.

“I was informed by my neighbours and rushed back immediately. Upon arrival, I saw that the roof, especially in the kitchen area, was completely destroyed. Rainwater had flooded the house, damaging furniture and electrical appliances.

“I feel sad because this house is usually the place where my children and grandchildren gather during Hari Raya. With the current condition, we may have to celebrate at our daughter’s house in Putrajaya this year,“ he said when met at his home today.

G. Rani, 40, described the experience as terrifying, recalling how she rushed to rescue her four-year-old daughter who was sleeping upstairs before the section collapsed due to the storm.

“I noticed the strong winds and immediately brought my daughter downstairs. My family and I could only pray in the living room, hoping to stay safe,“ she said.

Recalling the harrowing moments, motorcycle mechanic B. Murukayah said he was taking a shower when the storm hit, ripping off the roof and destroying the kitchen of his home, where he lives with his wife and three children.

He likened the incident to a suspense scene in a movie, watching as debris from walls and rooftops, along with rubbish, was carried away by strong winds, followed by sparks from electrical cables.

“At that moment, my only concern was my family’s safety. We stayed inside, but it was terrifying because we didn’t know where to run,“ he said.

Bernama checks at the scene found that most homes suffered severe roof damage, with many household items and appliances damaged due to heavy rain during the storm.

Also present at the scene were personnel from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) , the Social Welfare Department, the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

Earlier, Selangor JBPM Operations Division Assistant Director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar reported that the storm affected eight homes but did not result in any injuries or fatalities.

He said that his department received a distress call at 7.48 am before deploying eight officers and personnel from the Sekinchan Fire and Rescue Station to the location.