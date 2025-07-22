Sekolah Parlimen programme begins with 60 Perlis student leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 60 student leaders from Perlis schools have become the first participants in the ‘Sekolah Parlimen’ Programme 2025, launched at the Parliament building today. The initiative, organised by the Office of the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat in collaboration with the Education Ministry, aims to introduce secondary students to Malaysia’s parliamentary democracy and policy-making processes.

The programme focuses on developing leadership qualities, fostering patriotism, and promoting civic responsibility among youth. Participants will engage in simulated parliamentary sessions, guided tours, and dialogues with MPs and young leaders.

“The programme will run in phases from July 21 to December 4, 2025, aligning with the Dewan Rakyat’s sitting schedule,” the statement said. Over 1,000 students nationwide are expected to participate by year-end.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul highlighted that the initiative is part of institutional reforms to boost youth engagement with the legislative process. - Bernama