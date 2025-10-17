Selangor allows flexible remote work for public sector during ASEAN Summit

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has granted flexibility for state public servants and government-linked company employees to work from home during the upcoming ASEAN Summit from October 23 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the measure aims to safeguard employee wellbeing and ease commuting difficulties amid expected heavy traffic as foreign delegations begin arriving today.

Employees may apply to their heads of departments for approval to work remotely depending on individual circumstances.

He stated that this decision ensures continuous public service delivery while reducing travel burdens caused by traffic congestion.

Amirudin also encouraged the private sector to adopt similar flexible work arrangements where feasible.

Earlier the Public Service Department announced a work from home policy for public servants affected by anticipated traffic disruptions during the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings with participation subject to approval from respective heads of departments.

Media reports stated that six highways and 25 main roads will be progressively closed from October 26 to 28 to facilitate summit security at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Affected highways include ELITE New Klang Valley Expressway Guthrie Corridor Expressway North South Expressway Maju Expressway and KL Seremban Expressway. – Bernama