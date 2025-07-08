Selangor approves trust fund to combat illegal factories

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state assembly has approved the creation of the Illegal Factories Trust Fund (KWA-KTK) to enhance enforcement measures under the state’s illegal factories legalisation programme.

Datuk Ng Suee Lim, State Executive Councillor for Tourism and Local Government, stated that the fund is crucial to prevent enforcement actions from being seen as weak or ineffective.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to deter operators from constructing factories in prohibited or unsuitable locations.

The state government, through the Selangor Land and Mines Office, has compiled centralised data to support targeted enforcement.

“As of June 30, a total of 4,305 complaints related to illegal factories have been recorded statewide,“ Ng said during his winding-up speech.

The KWA-KTK will finance enforcement operations on both state-owned and private land occupied by illegal factories. Additionally, it will support engagement programmes, publicity campaigns, and other activities tied to the fund’s objectives. - Bernama