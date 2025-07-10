Selangor assembly wraps up four-day sitting with 12 motions

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting concluded after four days, adjourned sine die by Speaker Lau Weng San.

He expressed gratitude to assemblymen, department heads, and officials for ensuring the smooth proceedings of the Second Meeting of the Third Session.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed that 12 motions were approved, including a briefing on the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion.

He emphasised the need for follow-up actions by the state government on commitments made during the session.

Before adjournment, Amirudin extended birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who turned 100.

“Despite any differences, his contributions to the nation deserve respect,“ he said. – Bernama